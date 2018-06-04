Twitter

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

It’s been 17 years since we first saw Elle Woods take on law school to win back her boyfriend— but instead ends up inspiring women everywhere with her graduation from Harvard.

Now, the creative team from Legally Blonde is back, confirming part three is in the works with MGM Studios.

Writer Karen McCullah, Tweeted that it’s true she is working on a script and that Reese Witherspoon is returning to play the role of Woods.

The original movie, released in 2001, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The success of the film led to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

Women took to Twitter, Monday, after hearing the news of a new movie in the works, clearly excited for the next chapter in Woods’ life.

Many, such as Jenny Malone, are asking that Woods take on the Oval Office in the new flick, saying: If it’s not her as the president called “Commander in Chic” then there’s no point. #LegallyBlonde3.

MGM meanwhile has also reached an agreement with Universal Pictures to partner on the worldwide release of the 25th James Bond film.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

Letter: Haawa for a SAR exercise well done

On behalf of the Sandspit Lifeboat Station, I would like to express… Continue reading

Haida artists win YVR scholarships

Artists Skil Jaadee White and Meghann O’Brien plan to learn and create… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Trudeau says he wants to respect the government’s 30-day consultation period

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Most Read

  • Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

    It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3