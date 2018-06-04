Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s been 17 years since we first saw Elle Woods take on law school to win back her boyfriend— but instead ends up inspiring women everywhere with her graduation from Harvard.

Now, the creative team from Legally Blonde is back, confirming part three is in the works with MGM Studios.

Writer Karen McCullah, Tweeted that it’s true she is working on a script and that Reese Witherspoon is returning to play the role of Woods.

The original movie, released in 2001, was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The success of the film led to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

Women took to Twitter, Monday, after hearing the news of a new movie in the works, clearly excited for the next chapter in Woods’ life.

So excited that @RWitherspoon is bringing back Elle Woods 😀 #LegallyBlonde3 — Rachel-Louise (@Rachel_Louise28) June 4, 2018

Many, such as Jenny Malone, are asking that Woods take on the Oval Office in the new flick, saying: If it’s not her as the president called “Commander in Chic” then there’s no point. #LegallyBlonde3.

If it's not her as the president called "Commander in Chic" then there's no point. #LegallyBlonde3 https://t.co/iN75RGcfsH — Jenny Malone (@ghee_buttersnap) June 4, 2018

