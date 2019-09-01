Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Abbotsford resident Sandeep Singh Kaila can spin a basketball on a toothbrush longer than anyone on the planet. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

After a tumultuous few years of the record going back and forth between various people, it appears that the Guinness World Record for the amount of time spinning a basketball on a toothbrush is secure in the mouth of Abbotsford resident Sandeep Singh.

He shattered the record back on Jan. 1, 2019, when he recorded a time of 68.15 seconds. That smashed the previous record of 64.03, which was achieved by Thaneswar Guragai of Nepal on March 24, 2018.

Guaragi had bested Singh’s previous record of 60.5 seconds, which he recorded on Dec. 25, 2017.

Previous records included: Hungary’s Istvan Csapo – 55.9 seconds on Nov. 4, 2017, India’s Kunal Singhal – 55.8 seconds on May 25, 2017, Singh (for the first time) – 53 seconds on April 8, 2017 and India’s Mohnish Nikam – 46.16 seconds on April 7, 2017.

However, after passing hands many times over recent years Singh has held the record for the duration of 2019, and told The News that he has applied for a new record of 73 seconds. He has not yet heard back from Guinness regarding that record.

Singh was featured in the Abbotsford News back in 2018 for his record setting mark of 60.5 seconds.

WATCH: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

