Boo preps for his big debut (Image/ Nicola Green)

Boo the bear preps for big debut as Kicking Horse Resort opens

The Grizzly Bear Refuge opens May 27 near Golden

The wait is finally over and the moment has arrived.

Boo the bear, fans everywhere will get their chance to lay their eyes on the handsome grizzly when Kicking Horse Resort opens for the summer.

As of May 27, the Grizzly Bear Refuge, Eagle’s Eye Restaurant and Golden Eagle Express will be open to the public.

Boo the 20-year-old bear, has been out of hibernation since March 12 when he emerged from his den in search of food at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort bear refuge near Golden.

While he has been out and about for a few months, the public hasn’t been able to see the big fuzz as the refuge was preparing to open for summer hours.

Boo is a social media icon, with more than 7,000 followers on Instagram, many of who have been awaiting the day for the refuge to open, taking to Facebook with words of excitement.

The grizzly lives in a 20-acre area where he plays, forages and explores within this natural mountainside habitat just like his wild cousins.

The core summer hours for Kicking Horse Resort, which includes the bike park and Via Ferrata, open June 23 and run until Sept. 4.

