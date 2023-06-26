Boo the bear soaks up sun near Golden

As of June 23, the Grizzly Bear Refuge is fully operational and open seven days a week.

Resident bear Boo has been spotted by several animal lovers already. He was captured from above, by Kicking Horse Resort chair lift riders, splashing in a pond as well as scratching his back on trees and taking a saunter by the fence to show off to guests. Many of those who caught Boo in action have taken to posting their photos and video online and tagging @khgrizzlybearrefuge on Instagram.

Boo is a social media icon, with more than 7,000 followers on Instagram, many of whom were waiting for the refuge to open and quickly took to Facebook with words of excitement.

The grizzly lives in a 20-acre area where he plays, forages and explores within this natural mountainside habitat just like his wild cousins.

The core summer hours for Kicking Horse Resort, which includes the bike park and climbing at Via Ferrata, opened June 23 and will run until Sept. 4.

Those interested in meeting Boo, from a distance of course, can check out the Kicking Horse Resort website or visit guest services in the day lodge to hear more about the refuge, Boo’s story, Bear biology and Grizzly Bear conservation.

READ MORE: Boo the bear preps for big debut as Kicking Horse Resort opens

READ MORE: Beautiful Boo the bear still snoozy near Golden

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bearsGoldenWildlife