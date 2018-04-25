Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

No drivers seat? No problem – but you will be fined by police.

An Ontario man was caught by traffic officers this week for using a fold-up lawn chair where the original front seat in his pickup truck would usually be.

Thunder Bay Police Service posted on social media that the driver was pulled over Tuesday for unauthorized plates.

That’s when the officer noticed the illegal chair, police said, as well as a broken windshield impeding the driver’s view, a defective door handle that effectively trapped the driver inside the truck, no seat belt buckles that would allow the belt to be fastened and an insecure load in the box of the truck.

The operator was also charged for being a suspended driver and being the owner of a motor vehicle while operating it on a highway with no insurance.

Police said the young driver was charged with a number of offences and the pickup was impounded.

This isn’t the first time a “driver’s hack” has caught the attention of police and led to tickets or fines.

In B.C., a driver was caught using a mannequin to sneak into the HOV lane. The “very silent” passenger was confiscated.

Another driver was fined after being caught with an iPhone and tablet tied to their steering wheel and listening through headphones.

Then, cited as Delta Police Department’s “catch of the day,” a driver in a nautically-decorated vehicle was caught going 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit – otherwise known as 73 knots in a 43 knot zone.

And of course, only in Canada would one see a generous farmer using his secondhand Zamboni to clear snow.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Just Posted

Young RCMP officer remembered for his adventurous spirit

A young RCMP officer who started his career in Masset has died… Continue reading

Decision time is coming for Masset schools

School board to decide soon whether to close Tahayghen Elementary School

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp aims to protect trails, ecosystems with expanded tenure

New tenure boundaries would also allow MMAC to rebuild lakeside dock for campers and general public

Signs of the Yakoun’s power

Shifting logs along the Golden Spruce Trail are almost certainly signs of powerful flooding

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Most Read