While mock meat may be mocked a new study has found the majority of people between the ages of 18 and 34 — who have tried plant-based meats — nine-in-ten or 89 per cent actually enjoyed the taste. (Provided by Angus Reid Institute)

Canadian millenials acquiring taste for plant-based meat alternatives, study finds

89% of those 18 to 34 who have tried plant-based meat say they enjoyed the taste

While mock meat may be mocked, a new study finds that among those aged 18 to 34 who have tried plant-based meats, nine in 10, or 89 per cent, actually enjoyed the taste.

The study, coming out of the Angus Reid Institute, found that nearly all Canadians, 95 per cent, knew of plant-based meat alternatives, but only four in 10, 39 per cent, have actually tried them.

READ ALSO: Beyond Fish? The next frontier in plant-based alternatives

Almost half of Canadians said they feel the plant-based protein trend is more of a fad than a new normal, but the younger generation is embracing the plant-based protein. Of those in the 18 to 34 year old category, 58 per cent have tried the products, or if they haven’t, 48 per cent of those say they plan on trying them.

One in three Canadians say the country will benefit from the demand for more peas, lentils and beans — key ingredients in vegan meat substitutes – while one in five say the domestic economy will be harmed due to potentially lower demand for meat.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Alberta, the capital of Canada’s beef industry, has the highest proportion of residents saying the impact on the country will be negative at 35 per cent. On the other hand, Saskatchewan — the world’s largest lentil exporter — is equally divided, with 35 per cent saying the impact will be positive and 32 per cent saying it will be negative.

The study also found that among Canadians who regularly eat meat, 22 per cent say they would like to reduce the amount they eat, while only 10 per cent say they’d like to consume more meat. The portion of Canadians saying they would like to cut back on meat rises to four in 10 among those between the ages of 18 to 34.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte crackdown

RCMP target impaired driving amidst rising numbers of the offence

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Haida Gwaii storm causes B.C. ferry delay

Skidegate to Prince Rupert route affected

Rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii

High winds also expected to hit the islands

Haida Gwaii eagles recovering in Ladner care facility

Treatment for the eagles is both costly and time intensive

PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

The annual triathlon took place in Masset on Aug. 17

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Most Read