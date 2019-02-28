Get ready for cuteness – the Cat Video Fest is coming to Victoria for the first time March 15. (Photo courtesy of Cat Video Fest)

Cat Video Fest coming to Victoria for first time

Meow-nificent cat videos to be shown at Vic Theatre

If you’ve been looking for the purr-fect mewment to take your fellow feline-loving pals out on the town, look no further.

For the first time ever, Cat Video Fest is coming to Victoria with 70 minutes of “the greatest cat videos of the year derived from fan submissions, music videos, animations and the best the internet has to offer.”

Cat Video Fest is an international event that sees cat videos screened around the world to raise money for felines in need. In Victoria, 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue.

“Cat videos have grown in popularity and [we] felt like why not, let’s add something fun and do something different,” said Kinga Binkowska, communications co-ordinator for the Victoria Film Festival.

Cat Video Fest is hosted at the Vic Theatre (808 Douglas St.) on Friday, March 15 from 5:30 to 6:40 p.m.

Tickets are $11.43 and can be purchased online. Due to liquor laws, the event is 19-plus.

Get your tickets meow or never, because Binkowska said the event is shaping up to be wildly popular, with tickets nearly sold out only days after going on sale.

She noted the theatre is hoping to add an additional screening and would like to include a showing for kids.

The 70-minute showing uses some of the best cat videos on the internet, according to organizers. (Photo courtesy of Cat Video Fest)

