There was one winning ticket for Friday night’s $39.5 million Lotto Max jackpot, and it was bought in B.C.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said Saturday morning that the winning numbers were purchased in South Delta in the Lower Mainland.

The winning numbers were 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 29, 49 with a bonus of 18.

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 4 is about $10 million.

