FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival’s return

travel

Previous story
B.C. family of 5 set to fly around the world over the next year – and raise $1M for charity

Just Posted

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Limited passenger sailing and charter flights will be provided for essential travel, regular sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii will recommence on April 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ferries cancellation update: Charter flights and limited passenger sailings for essential travel

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace