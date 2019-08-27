‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

Police are confident a ‘large domestic cat’ was the reason for a possible cougar sighting reported Monday night. (peakpx.com photo)

A report of a possible cougar sighting near Semiahmoo Trail Elementary brought police and conservation officers to the quiet South Surrey neighbourhood Monday evening. What they found, however, was something far less unique.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed police were contacted about “either a cougar or a large domestic cat” in the area of the 3040 145A St. school on Aug. 26.

The school is surrounded by nature on three sides, including an urban forest to the east.

An area resident emailed Peace Arch News early Tuesday to report that a cat that was “maybe 150 lbs” had walked down the road in front of her neighbours on Monday.

Wright said an officer who patrolled the wooded area “located a large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.”

Wright said police always take such reports seriously, “due to the potential threat to pets and small children.”

He emphasized that Monday’s ‘threat’ was deemed unfounded.

“It is our firm belief in this case that the animal observed was the large domestic cat.”

The weight description, Wright added, was “an exaggeration.”

Reports of dangerous wildlife in an urban area should be made to the B.C. government’s 24-hour RAPP tipline at 1-877-952-RAPP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.