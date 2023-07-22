Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war.

Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

The video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex, rubber and synthetics, saying it’s in excellent but dusty condition.

A few Calgary restaurants have been vying for the costume, with bids reaching more than 10-thousand, five-hundred dollars online today.

The auction closes on Aug. 14.

“It’s unfortunate that this beautiful donair costume that has captivated social media never made it into the awareness campaign, but I’m pleased that it has now found its way into the spotlight,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction.

“I can’t wait to see where the costume finds its new home.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Previous story
British balloonists’ transatlantic quest thwarted in forced NL landing

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.