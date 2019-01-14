A crow has found its namesake statue at the Vancouver International Airport. (mischievousnose/Twitter)

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

It’s a crowing good time this winter as a crow has taken up residence in the Vancouver International Airport.

Sarah Meaghan posted to social media after finding the bird up in the rafters of the main terminal on Friday, but this crow – or one just like it – has been a fixture at YVR all winter long.

Sheila Malcolmson, former NDP MP on Vancouver Island now running for the provincial seat in the upcoming Nanaimo byelection, found the bird fluttering around a (now wrapped up) raven statue in December, while another Twitter user caught it keeping hydrated at an airport fountain in November.

The last time a crow moved into YVR was in June, but the airport says it “occasionally” deals with feathered visitors.

“The open architecture inside the building allows the birds to find their way to almost any area within the terminal,” a statement on the airport’s website reads.

“The birds typically find their way out on their own. However, some opt to stay.”

A sign near the Raven artwork in the domestic departures terminal asks visitors to “refrain from feeding the crow.”

“The crow is welcome to enjoy the space during its visit but its excrement can cause damage to our beautiful artwork,” the sign reads.

