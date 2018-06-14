Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

A raccoon looks in a window from outside a Minnesota high-rise. (Twitter photo)

A daredevil raccoon has vaulted to internet stardom after he was caught on camera scaling a Minnesota high-rise office building.

The racoon’s Spiderman impersonation fascinated Twitter users for hours earlier this week.

Happy to see #MPRaccoon made it to the top of the building in the wee hours of the morning. Now hoping for reports that it is safe & can be relocated to surroundings that are more racoon friendly 😊🦝 pic.twitter.com/oNrnSFnGoq — REH Media (@REHMediaTeam) June 13, 2018

My birthday had been usurped by a racoon. My sister was interviewed by the local news as an eyewitness. Get to the top little buddy. https://t.co/EBrB82MV6H — Aimee (@Aimeelily) June 13, 2018

#MPRraccoon I so jealous of this racoons climbing skills. pic.twitter.com/8XiThW2sPy — mii (@globetagger) June 13, 2018

The raccoon spent nearly 20 hours climbing the outside of a 25-storey St. Paul office tower. It was originally spotted on a the roof of a nearby two-storey building, where it was removed by maintenance workers. It then jumped over to the UBS building, scrambling up and down the concrete structure. The raccoon began climbing down as night fell, before changing its mind and reversing course.

Twitter users replied with a host of creative solutions to bring the creature to safety.

For the good Lord’s sake, man! We put a man on the moon! Why can’t we get food to that ledge! I’m a nervous wreck here! #mprracoon https://t.co/Y9MIsUfLfy — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) June 13, 2018

Everybody is watching #mprracoon and nobody is doing anything. It's like all the helpless anxiety I've been experiencing for the past two years has coalesced into a single gut-wrenching afternoon. — Edward Carney (@Edward_Carney) June 12, 2018

My anxiety is at an all time high. Save that racoon.#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/MXHzmJHv1T — Rohael (@rohaelkumar) June 13, 2018

The raccoon eventually made its way onto the roof, where it was lured into a cage with some soft cat food. The critter was then released on private land in the suburbs of the Twin Cities by Wildlife Management Services.

TFW, after struggle, hardship, sacrifice and adversity, you FINALLY make it to the top. And The Man puts you in a cage. #ifeelyou #mpracoon #PurdonNation pic.twitter.com/K0HdbNaxxF — Tim Purdon (@TQPurdon) June 13, 2018

