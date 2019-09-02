Denmark buys 4 circus elephants to retire them

A ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year, the government says

Denmark is spending 11 million kroner ($1.6 million) to buy the country’s last four circus elephants to give them a proper retirement as the government moves to ban wild animals in circuses.

Food and Fisheries Minister Mogens Jensen says a ban on wild animals in circuses is expected later this year.

The ministry said Saturday there were no immediate plans as to where to put Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny, but applicants willing to take the mammals should offer a timely takeover and proper welfare. In the meantime, Animal Protection Denmark would ensure their welfare until then.

Circus Arena manager Benny Berdino said he was “sad to have to say goodbye” to its elephants, but was happy they would get a good retirement. The fourth elephant belonged to Cirkus Trapez.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Just Posted

Seal-ine Dion and Tuna Faye make their return to Haida Gwaii

Local seal pups Seal-ine Dion and Tuna Faye arrived home in Masset… Continue reading

NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Most Read