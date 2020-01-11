FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo a firefighter controls a backburn near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney, Australia. U.S. officials said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 they are planning to send at least 100 more firefighters to Australia to join 159 already there battling blazes that have killed multiple people and destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft,File)

DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance gives $3M to Australia fire relief

Foundation announces Australia Wildfire Fund

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance environmental organization will donate $3 million to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia.

The foundation said Thursday that it has started the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” currently raging in the country.

The wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland, killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

The Academy Award-winning actor serves as Earth Alliance’s co-chair along with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth. The organization was launched last year to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

ALSO READ: 2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

The fund will work with local Australian partner organizations including Aussie Ark, Bush Heritage, and Wires Wildlife Rescue.

DiCaprio joins a growing list of other celebrities that have rallied to donate big bucks. Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elton John who each offered $1 million through social media earlier this week.

Nicole Kidman, Pink and Keith Urban have donated as well.

Metallica said they will donation $750,000 to a firefighting agency and emergency services agency in Victoria. Phoebe Waller-Bridge said at the Golden Globes on Sunday that she would auction off her Globe outfit and have the proceeds go to firefighter relief.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii makes New York Times 52 Places list

Newspaper includes the islands on its annual list

High winds and adverse weather lead to ferry delays for North Coast

Northern Expedition routes affected, starting with Skidegate to Prince Rupert

Wind warning for Haida Gwaii

Strong winds in storm for Thursday night and Friday morning

Two resignations lead to call for nominations in CHN by-elections

Call for nominations are open until mid-January

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

2 Aussie wildfires merge into inferno; man seriously burned

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Most Read