Oak Bay Fire Department Lt. Kyle Beaumont asks people to leave the pets at home, while using ‘Sparky’ as an example. (District of Oak Bay/Instagram)

Oak Bay Fire Department Lt. Kyle Beaumont asks people to leave the pets at home, while using ‘Sparky’ as an example. (District of Oak Bay/Instagram)

Don’t leave dogs in hot cars, B.C. firefighters plead in short video

Leave Sparky at home, with a friend or at least use dog mode

One B.C. fire department aims to rescue pets before they’re put in peril as summer heat settles in.

A short PSA video posted online reminds residents to leave the dog at home if heading out in the car on hot days.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car

A man-sized Dalmatian mascot wearing a fire helmet with “Sparky” on it sits in the back of a fire truck from the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay. A firefighter in the front seat turns to the mascot and says, “Hey Sparky, we’ll be right back OK you just stay in the car.”

Sparky bows his head to sombre music.

It’s an emotional moment spurred by the acting of Oak Bay Fire Lt. Kyle Beaumont in the role of the irresponsible pet owner.

“Some of the calls we attend here at Oak Bay fire department is for public assists. One of the public assists we go to quite frequently, especially in the hot summer months … is pets in cars,” Beaumont said.

“Leave your pet at home, leave your pet with a friend” or for those with vehicles that include dog mode – that keeps it cool and alerts passersby that the pooch is safe – to use it.

“Limit the chance of them being left unattended in a hot car.”

READ ALSO: Pregnant pup pulled from ledge

Pets

 

Oak Bay Fire Department Lt. Kyle Beaumont asks people to leave the pets at home, while using 'Sparky' as an example. (District of Oak Bay/Instagram)

Previous story
More travelers get cozy with glamping, even amid high costs

Just Posted

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The organization that represents employers at roughly 30 strikebound ports in British Columbia says binding arbitration could end the six-day-old dispute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Union says B.C. port employers want government to do dirty work to end strike

French Canadian sommelier Marie-Eve Arseneault started Smithereens Mushrooms with her husband, French chef Alexis Galus. (Photo by Smithereens Mushroom)
A sommelier and chef head to northern B.C. to grow mushrooms

Goats at Graham Acres Homestead & Creamery, a family-run, micro-dairy farm in Terrace, on June 27. (Hunter Wild/Black Press Media)
Terrace welcomes British Columbia’s first licensed micro-dairy farm

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers picket at a port entrance in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The strike at more than 30 British Columbia ports entered its fifth day on Wednesday after 7,400 port workers walked off the job on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Port strike will have ‘dire’ effect on supply chain: BC Chamber of Commerce