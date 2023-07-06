Don’t leave dogs in hot cars, B.C. firefighters plead in short video

Leave Sparky at home, with a friend or at least use dog mode

Oak Bay Fire Department Lt. Kyle Beaumont asks people to leave the pets at home, while using ‘Sparky’ as an example. (District of Oak Bay/Instagram)

One B.C. fire department aims to rescue pets before they’re put in peril as summer heat settles in.

A short PSA video posted online reminds residents to leave the dog at home if heading out in the car on hot days.

A man-sized Dalmatian mascot wearing a fire helmet with “Sparky” on it sits in the back of a fire truck from the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay. A firefighter in the front seat turns to the mascot and says, “Hey Sparky, we’ll be right back OK you just stay in the car.”

Sparky bows his head to sombre music.

It’s an emotional moment spurred by the acting of Oak Bay Fire Lt. Kyle Beaumont in the role of the irresponsible pet owner.

“Some of the calls we attend here at Oak Bay fire department is for public assists. One of the public assists we go to quite frequently, especially in the hot summer months … is pets in cars,” Beaumont said.

“Leave your pet at home, leave your pet with a friend” or for those with vehicles that include dog mode – that keeps it cool and alerts passersby that the pooch is safe – to use it.

“Limit the chance of them being left unattended in a hot car.”

