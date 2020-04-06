Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

There’s some bunny who is immune to the coronavirus.

It has come to the attention of the World Health Organization that the Easter Bunny cannot transfer the virus, therefore WHO has given the bunny permission to go ahead with Easter drop offs as usual.

“It has come to our attention that many children across the world are concerned about Easter this year,” reads a letter from the desk of the Easter Bunny.

“The Easter Bunny has been tested as a precaution and is clear of the virus and any symptoms and will take all proper precautions to ensure that it cannot be passed from house to house along the usual drop-off route.”

Easter Bunny Headquarters has been following the COVID-19 situation carefully and is following the highest safety procedures necessary to ensure everyone has a safe and “hoppy” Easter.

“As always, the Easter Bunny promises to be diligent with food safety and paw washing and hopes you are doing the same.”

So while Easter will continue, there has been some supply issues.

“Due to an increase in demand and some shortages, we may have to make some substitutions for this year’s Easter treats, but we know that you are very understanding and all doing your part to stay hoppy, health and safe during this difficult time,” said the Easter Bunny.

