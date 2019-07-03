Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were upset on Wednesday as all three arms of Mark Zuckerberg’s social empire went down for most users.

Facebook users reported having trouble loading photos and videos, while Instagram users complained about not being able to load posts, stories or post comments. WhatsApp users reporter glitchy messaging.

In a statement, Facebook said they were “sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Users took to Twitter, their one remaining social media network, to show their outrage.

