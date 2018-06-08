Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

Another record-breaking lottery jackpot is up for grabs Friday with $112 million in prizes.

There hasn’t been a Lotto Max winner the past two weeks, meaning the jackpot stands at $60 million, plus an estimated 52 additional and separate Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Lottery corporations across Canada say sales have increased 20 per cent each week on average, since the jackpot went into Maxmillions mode following the April 27 draw.

Since that time 88 tickets have won the additional prize, sharing $69 million in prizing.

For each $5 play, Lotto Max players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to 49. Players must match all seven numbers in any one set, to win the jackpot or the Maxmillions prizes.

Friday’s draw takes place at 7:30 pm PST.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sea lion shot in face one year ago to live at Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

Gwaii Haanas Report: Ocean friends gather on Haida Gwaii

By Victoria Leslie More than three dozen youth from Cape Breton, Nova… Continue reading

In Pictures: All kinds of work at Collison Point / St’aala Kun

Crews from Husby Forest Products are back at work, but some things… Continue reading

Wanted: A lasting rainbow on Causeway Street

It’s still zebra-stripe for now, but the Village of Queen Charlotte might… Continue reading

Technical team to review timber sales at Nadu and Lawn Hill

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says a pair of controversial timber sales near… Continue reading

Bridge works limit road access to Rennell Sound

Closure expected to last until June 22 while Bonanza FSR bridge decks are replaced

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Most Read