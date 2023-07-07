‘Glorified shed’ renting at the full one-bedroom rate irks B.C. applicant

Renters looking for some sanity as Victoria market lands on dubious list

This rental in Saanich is 300 square feet, but is going for the cost of a full one-bedroom apartment. (Screenshot/Craigslist)

A new rental listing is either “cute and cozy” or it’s a “glorified shed” depending on who you are asking.

The posting on a Craigslist showcases a bachelor unit – also known as a garden or studio suite – in Saanich that is near the University of Victoria.

It’s just 300 square feet but is being listed for $1,600 — the cost of many older full-sized one-bedroom apartments in the Greater Victoria region.

“It’s a glorified shed,” said Connor, a local resident who doesn’t want their last name used because of an active attempt to find a rental and a desire not to alienat potential landlords. “It’s not just how high the prices are, but the terrible kind of places being advertised.

Meanwhile, the Victoria rental housing market continues to get pricier.

According to a new report by Rentals.ca, Victoria came in 11th on its list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in May for a one-bedroom at $2,045 and ninth for average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $2,616.

Year over year, average monthly rent in May for a one-bedroom in Victoria was up 3.4 per cent.

Vancouver once again tops the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent. In May, average monthly rent in the city for a one-bedroom home was $2,831, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $3,666.

“Higher rents are on the horizon with interest rates at a 22-year high, rising home prices and record immigration. Gen Z could become the ‘Boomerang Generation’ moving back in with the parents or the ‘Roommate Generation’ splitting rent as it’s unaffordable for many Canadians to pay rent on their own. Governments at all levels need to come up with creative solutions to increase housing supply,” said Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca Network, in a news release.

The National Rent Report charts and analyzes monthly, quarterly and annual rates and trends in the rental market on a national, provincial, and municipal level.

READ MORE: Tiny Victoria rentals with zero bedrooms demanding $2.8K, says ‘couch surfer’

READ MORE: Fixer upper? Victoria house gutted by fire is now selling for $535K

Housingrental marketVictoria