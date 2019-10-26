Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
Fifteen teenagers are suing Canada for violating their Charter rights by not tackling climate change
Devan Boyko adds the honour to his already impressive list of athletic accomplishments
Coastal GasLink said they are currently reviewing ALC’s decision to determine next steps
Now Is The Time tells the story of historic 1969 Old Massett pole raising
Old Massett Raiders seeking to raise funds to cover costs of participation
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992
Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.
Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period
Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person
Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
Fifteen teenagers are suing Canada for violating their Charter rights by not tackling climate change
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992