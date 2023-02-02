Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Friday, Feb.2, 2018. Famed and furry forecasters of spring are set to make their predictions this morning. It's Groundhog Day, and as folklore goes, a groundhog will emerge from its burrow and if it does not see its shadow, then spring is just around the corner, while if it does and retreats, then we can expect six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Groundhog Day: Fred is dead in Quebec, Willie and Sam at odds over spring’s arrival

Tragedy and discord reigns in the world of rodent winter weather forecasting

In what will likely be heralded as a bleak Groundhog Day prognostication, one of Canada’s most famous rodents died before he was set to make his prediction about spring’s arrival.

Organizers in Quebec broke the news this morning to the crowd gathered in Val d’Espoir, saying nine-year-old Fred la Marmotte had been found dead the night before.

In Fred’s place, organizers pulled a stuffed toy groundhog from a miniature wooded hut and handed it to a child who called for six more weeks of winter.

Among the groundhogs who made an appearance on the decisive day, predictions were split.

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie called for an early spring while Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, apparently saw her shadow this morning as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax.

According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will drag on. However, if it doesn’t spot its shadow, spring-like weather will soon arrive.

RELATED: Groundhog Day: Shubenacadie Sam, Wiarton Willie disagree on weather forecast

Holidays

Previous story
Coming soon to a public office near you: King Charles III’s face?

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a lunchtime armed robbery at McDonald’s. (Photo: supplied)
Armed robbery at McDonalds second in a week in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP has released details of a fatal motor vehicle incident between Prince Rupert and Terrace from which a 33-year-old woman died on Jan. 31. (File Photo)
Woman dead following motor vehicle incident between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Water flowing through the Clore River work area where Coastal GasLink contractors are digging a trench for a pipeline crossing. (Photo courtesy the Suzuki Foundation)
New fish habitat damage allegations levelled at northwest B.C. pipeline project

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny