‘Hang Tight Haida Gwaii’: Pandemic PSA contest calls for entries from island youth

The deadline to submit a video to the Hang Tight Haida Gwaii PSA contest, being put on by InnoNative, the Village of Queen Charlotte and TakingITGlobal, is April 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. (PxHere photo)

There is still time to submit a video to the “Hang Tight Haida Gwaii” pandemic PSA contest being put on by InnoNative and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

Island youth between the ages of 10 and 25 are invited to submit a short video of 2 minutes or less to the contest, “reminding folks about safety guidelines during this pandemic.”

According to the contest webpage, innonative.ca/hangtight, youth have “full creative freedom” with their entry, be it a comedy skit, dance or music video.

However, to be considered for one of over $2,000 in prizes, an entry should include at least two of the following points: the importance of washing hands properly for 20 seconds; physical distancing by staying at least six feet apart from people outside your household; and keeping connected through safe activities, such as Zoom or drive-by parties.

ALSO READ: ‘Community is amazing’: Williams Lake woman organizes drive-by birthdays

The prizes include two, $50 gift vouchers for local businesses, two pocket cameras and over $900 in cash rewards. Many of the prizes were contributed by the TakingITGlobal non-governmental organization and its #RisingYouth program.

Prize categories include most creative, “slickest looking,” most popular based on likes and shares, most informative, and a category for youth under the age of 15.

To participate, youth should submit up to one video by uploading it to Facebook or Instagram, tagging InnoNative and the Village of Queen Charlotte, and using the hashtag #HangTightHaidaGwaii.

The deadline is April 24 at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced on the same day at 4 p.m.

ALSO READ: Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusQueen Charlotte