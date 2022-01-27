Ryan Kehler was hiking north of Harrison Hot Springs when he found this somewhat rare phenomenon known as hair ice or angel hair frost, formed on cold, wet wood under the right circumstances. (Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)

Ryan Kehler was hiking north of Harrison Hot Springs when he found this somewhat rare phenomenon known as hair ice or angel hair frost, formed on cold, wet wood under the right circumstances. (Contributed Photo/Ryan Kehler)

Harrison-area photographer captures rare ‘hair ice’

Ryan Kehler found the strange weather phenomenon on an early morning hike

Local photographer Ryan Kehler spotted a somewhat rare gathering of fine filaments of ice on a branch in the Trout Lake area north of Harrison Hot Springs.

According to The Smithsonian, this “angel hair frost” or “hair ice” has been studied for more than a century.

Hair ice is most commonly found between the 45th and 55th parallel on a cold morning. Although it’s not completely clear why the ice forms white, hair-like filaments, scientists believe hair ice is formed on wood surfaces through a phenomenon known as ice segregation. This happens when liquid water in wood pores freezes when it comes into contact with cold air, creating icy surface that holds a thin film of water between the ice and the wood. Intermolecular forces push the water toward the ice, creating the thin ice filaments springing from the wood.

Hair ice is extremely fragile and melts quickly under the sun, making this capture all the more unique.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Tim Hortons asks customers to choose doughnut to benefit Special Olympics

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC said in a statement they have issued previous orders regarding the control of harmful airborne dust and accumulations. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC slaps Rio Tinto with $680K fine for high-risk violation caused by airborne contaminants

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally