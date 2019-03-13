Here’s the townhouse $500,000 will get you in Vancouver. (Point2Homes)

Have $500K? Here’s what kind of home that will buy you all across Canada

From Vancouver to Fredericton, here’s how much house half a million dollars will get you

Are you getting tired of B.C.’s too-hot real estate market?

According to a report from Point2Homes released Wednesday, Vancouver buyers get the least bang for their buck of all cities in the country.

In the West Coast city, $500,000 gets you a one bed, one bath 553 sq. ft. townhouse just a few blocks up from East Hastings Street

That’s compared to a five bed, three bath, 1,351 sq. ft. mansion in Saskatoon for $500,000, which comes with all-new stainless steel appliances featuring “a covered deck with glass railing, a patio, as well as a private garden.”

Gorgeous modified bi-level in Saskatoon. (Point2Homes)

In Canada’s capital, half a million will get you a four bed, four bath home on a 0.09 acre lot which includes a private garden surrounded by fruit trees, shrubs and perennial, just in case you want to throw a barbecue in your mansion.

Sun-filled Ottawa home with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. (Point2Homes)

But it’s not all bad in the Lower Mainland. In Surrey, the same amount gets you a 1,440 sq. ft., three bed, two bath house on a 0.13 acre lot.

Three bedroom home in Surrey.(WestCoast Realty)

In Toronto, $500,000 scores you a 670 sq. ft. one bed and one bath townhouse featuring “breathtaking sunsets and sunrises over the lake and gorgeous city views.”

A stunning renovated townhouse on Lake Ontario (Point2Homes)

What if you want more than one house? Well, head over to Fredericton where a half million dollars will buy you of two attached houses featuring six beds, two baths on a 0.24 acre lot.

Beautiful century-old home located on one of the most desired avenues in Fredericton right across from Wilmot Park. (Point2Homes)

READ MORE: Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

READ MORE: B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

Just Posted

WANTED: Five sought by RCMP

Police asking for public’s assistance finding five people on outstanding warrants.

NDP to start candidate search

Follows decision by Nathan Cullen to retire from politics

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Hope next MP follows Nathan Cullen’s example

Christian advocacy group ARPA’s director says Cullen always had time for people he disagreed with.

Northern Health commissions review for midwifery services

The needs assessment will take place over the summer months

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Mark Perry premieres hockey song nationally

Smithers, B.C. musician deals with heartbreak of Humboldt Broncos bus crash with new song Cold Road

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Most Read