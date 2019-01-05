How to be more sustainable in 2019

Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Global pollution was a hot-button issue in 2018. So what changes can we make to be less wasteful? Here are some tips.
The Canadian Press
Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading
By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading
At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power
Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature
A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few
Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?
Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance
President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty
Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate
When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research
Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight
Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts
It will be the only total lunar eclipse to reach B.C. eyes this year
Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan
Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed
Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened
Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release
Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain
Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says