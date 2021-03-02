Starting March 1, Ikea Canada is introducing a plant-based alternative to its Swedish meatballs. (Photo courtesy of Ikea Canada)

Starting March 1, Ikea Canada is introducing a plant-based alternative to its Swedish meatballs. (Photo courtesy of Ikea Canada)

Ikea Canada launches plant-based alternative to iconic meatball

Plant ball added to Swedish chain’s menu

The Swedish flat-pack furniture giant has upped the ante on its iconic meatball.

Ikea has become the latest chain to introduce a plant-based alternative to a popular menu item. Starting this month Ikea Canada is introducing ‘plant ball’ as a vegetarian alternative to its much-loved traditional meatball.

Made with pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apples, this new menu item is intended to have the same taste and texture as its meaty counterpart – just without the meat.

The plant ball has four per cent of the climate footprint as the traditional meatball, according to a release from the company, and contributes to the retailer’s plan to become climate positive by 2030.

In Canada, Ikea serves up more than 1.375 million plates of meatballs every year. While the iconic meatball was developed in 1985, Ikea also introduced the veggie ball and chicken ball in 2015, followed by a salmon ball in 2018.

The new plant ball is available frozen for takehome use or inside Ikea locations at its restaurant.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Business

