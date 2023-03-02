Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Boris, Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday

Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Wildlife

Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

The Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School senior boys basketball team beat the Bulkley Valley Christian School in the ‘A’ championship game, crowning them winners of the Northwest zone championship, held at Smithers Secondary School Feb. 24 to 25. (Photo: Tom Grasmeyer)
Haida Gwaii GKNS Breakers win spot in provincial basketball tourney

Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May as Childcare Month in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Coast Mountain College is partnering with local high schools to train early childcare education assistants in a new program which offers credit for high school grad and ECE qualification. Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May 2021 as Childcare Month, in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New program qualifies Prince Rupert high school students to be ECE assistants

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Port Edward volunteer firefighter Brittany Waite in Sept. 2022 shows her son Chayse, the fire truck she drives to keep the public safe. New funding for the department will help to keep the firefighters safe. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii firefighters will be safer with a portion of $6.3 million for PPE