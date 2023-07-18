DOGtor Burke, along with Hero Dawgs founder Carey McBeth, visited hospital workers to help bring relief their traumatic and stressful days. (Hero Dawgs photo/Contributed to Black Press Media)

Late therapy dog ‘Dogtor Burke’ leaves lasting legacy at B.C. hospitals

Burke a Bernese Mountain dog and original member of the Hero Dawgs past away at the age of ten

The volunteers and members of an organization that offers pet therapy to emergency health workers in B.C. is mourning the loss of a very special furry friend.

Burke, a friendly-faced Bernese Mountain dog was the original four-legged member of Hero Dawg – an organization that first started offering support at Vancouver General Hospital and has since expanded to all over the province.

In a statement Tuesday (July 11), Hero Daw founder Casey McBeth announced he had succumbed to cancer in June.

Burke, who was affectionately known as Dogtor Burke, was welcomed and loved when on his visits, she said. Burke began the program at of age of six. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma just seven weeks before he died on June 24.

READ MORE:BC Children’s Hospital launches pet therapy program tailor-made for health-care staff

“Burke’s life was short, but he was the very inspiration and pillar of HERO DAWGS. He never failed to provide endless energy and love on his many visits,” McBeth said.

Before his death, as a blood donor, Burke was able to give 10 other dogs a chance to live a happy life as he did.

To ensure his legacy lives on, the organization is inviting dog owners who are interested in joining their initiative to reach out and see if their loyal companion is suitable for the role and get to wear the coveted Hero Dawgs cape, just like Burke.

“Burke’s first visits were to those who suffered stress and exhaustion working in the COVID unit during the pandemic. Since then, HERO DAWGS has started an expansion campaign, and with Burke’s passing, the program needs more dogs,” McBeth said.

Those interested can visit herodawgs.org for more details.

Dogs

Previous story
PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas

Just Posted

Firefighting efforts continue but ATV and drone operators are getting in the way. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service urges ATV riders, drone operators to steer clear of active fire zones

Thornhill Fire Department assists stranded tourists after tour bus catches fire on Hwy 16

Wildfire destruction in 2023 has destroyed more land than any other season on record in British Columbia. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. wildfire season now worst on record

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?