Listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist, says preemptive Christmas music can trigger anxiety

Radio stations are ramping of the holiday tunes ahead of the winter season, but listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health, one clinical psychologist warns.

Linda Blair says preemptive Christmas music is likely to trigger anxiety for some.

“[Holiday music] might make us feel that we’re trapped,” Blair said. “It’s a reminder that we have to buy presents, cater for people, organize celebrations.”

Meanwhile, the early Christmas tunes can benefit stores. Blair said that “some people will react to that [stress] by making impulse purchases, which the retailer likes. Others might just walk out of the shop. It’s a risk.”

The Canadian Press

