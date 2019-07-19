‘Mr. Dressup’, Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

Other include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier

The late “Mr. Dressup” children’s entertainer Ernie Coombs, actor Will Arnett, and Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen are among the new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The class of 2019 was announced Thursday evening during an event that featured Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings performing together for the first time in a decade.

Organizers noted two more inductees will be revealed at a later date.

Other names on this year’s list include rock band Triumph, architect Frank Gehry, and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

The new inductees also include ”Dragons’ Den” entrepreneur and pizza-chain mogul Jim Treliving, and the late physician and basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith.

The annual walk of fame event honours accomplishments in fields including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy and social justice.

This year’s inductions will take place at the Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Nov. 23.

The show will broadcast in December on CTV.

“We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing inductees of the past 20 years,” Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
California city drops words like ‘manpower’ in push to be inclusive

Just Posted

President and CEO leaving Coast Mountain College

Burt will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Marathon day on Haida Gwaii

Totem to Totem race looks to set another participation record

World’s largest animal spotted off coast of Haida Gwaii

Fisheries and Oceans Canada spotted the animal during their Science At-Sea mission

Two monumental poles return home to Haida Gwaii

The artifacts ended up in Vancouver by being taken, appropriated, stolen, or sold through the years

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

CN train derailment between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The CN mainline is now open, following a train derailment

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read