No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Ron Wilson shares photos that capture the hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16.

Ron took the pictures at 8 p.m. from Old Waneta Road, looking towards Trail into the sun.

As many living near the Columbia River can attest to, driving through a moth-hatch is like driving through the rain, only muckier.

Others may be wondering, “What the heck is that?”

Small and fuzzy looking, with a tendency to fly toward and into places people find bothersome — namely noses and mouths — river bugs are caddisflies, or insects that make up the order Trichoptera, or “hairy wings.”

North America is home to more than 1,300 species of caddisflies, a fact that may come as a surprise to casual river observers but not the legions of fly fishermen who go to great lengths to create lures that replicate the intricacies of the caddis form.

