No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.
OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools
Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to… Continue reading
Engineering firm itemizes shortcomings for provincial and federal standards
Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years
Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould
COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020
Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary
B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould
‘I shined my headlamp on the marker and I just talked to her: ‘Do you see it Inca? Do you see it?’
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school
The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965
Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to…
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years