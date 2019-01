One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (The Canadian Press)

Better luck next time.

No winning ticket was sold for the $17.4 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The numbers were: 6, 12, 20, 24, 40, 42, 47 and Bonus 44.

One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Feb. 1 with the jackpot of approximately $26 million.

