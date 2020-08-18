A transient orca punts a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island. (Five Star Whale Watching/Facebook)

Orca punting seal spotted by Greater Victoria whale watching company

Five Star Whale Watching captured images of the encounter

A Greater Victoria whale watching company captured some spectacular images of a transient orca showing off its strength.

Five Star Whale Watching posted images of a member of the T10 pod punting a seal into the air off the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday, Aug. 16.

“It was an unbelievable sight and showed the power and skill of these apex predators,” the tour company wrote in its Facebook post.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Just Posted

Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing Tournament raises $1,800 for summer camp

Gil Pollard won first prize of $3,000 for his 33.06-pound spring salmon

Voluntary shipping protection zone trial for Haida Gwaii to start in fall

Vessels weighing 500 tonnes or more asked to observe minimum distance of 50 miles from west coast

Weekend rain on Haida Gwaii exceeds threshold for landslides

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District warning against backcountry travel

Kwuna cancels late Monday sailings for charter flight

BC Ferries making schedule adjustments on Aug. 17 to facilitate arrival of new crew

All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

List of 12 priority names created; Queen Charlotte, Port Clements councils vote to support changes

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

Most Read