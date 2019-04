Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Faye Knox captured this quintessentially Canada setting of a moose walking down the street in Horsefly recently. Faye Knox photo

A young moose meandered through downtown Horsefly recently, seeking the safety of humans from some of its four-legged predators.

Residents have been enjoying the close encounters with the moose, which is one of the perks living in Horsefly.

