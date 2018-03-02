PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

A self-navigating “sailbot” created by University of British Columbia students has returned safely to Vancouver, after going missing at sea on its way to Ireland.

The boat is being looked over by the UBC students who created it, according to a university news release, and they’re probing the bot’s mechanisms to ensure it doesn’t get lost again.

The 5.5-metre-long, solar-powered “sailbot” started out on a planned journey to Ireland in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds and eventually lost at sea, before being rescued by a U.S. research vessel off the coast of Florida.

Despite the failed attempt to make it to Europe, the boat did set a record for the farthest distance sailed by an autonomous boat across the Atlantic.

The students hope that in coming years, the robotic sailboat can be the first to compete in the annual Victoria to Maui International Yacht Race, roughly 2,308 miles long.

Photos courtesy of UBC Media Relations

 

Previous story
Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

Just Posted

Port loggers fear more layoffs ahead

Local loggers who rely on BC Timber Sales say they are running… Continue reading

Chief Matthews students invite other schools to start their own Animal Rescue Club

A recovered eagle hopped from a cage and took wing over a… Continue reading

BC Ferries Prince Rupert terminal gets a $12M upgrade

Upgrades to the ageing terminal aimed to make a more comfortable journey for passengers

Court battle for Lelu Island dismissed for second time

Gitwilgyoots’ legal fight against Pacific NorthWest LNG decisions is dismissed

Sarah Jane Scouten to play Trout House, Junebug Café

Hank Williams fans are everywhere. Quebec has loads, Bowen Island at least… Continue reading

Future Hiker: journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

In early April a Northwest woman will set out to complete one… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Future Hiker: journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

In early April a Northwest woman will set out to complete one… Continue reading

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Most Read

  • PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

    The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds