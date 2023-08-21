Lucy and her instructor James skydiving. (Campbell River Skydive Centre/Contributed to Black Press Media)

PHOTOS: Campbell River grandma soars high to celebrate 90th birthday

Lucy celebrated her birthday by skydiving with her granddaughter

Skydiving is not for the faint of heart, and can be seen as an activity that many would never even consider doing – regardless of age.

For one Campbell River grandmother, however, it was the perfect way to celebrate her 90th birthday in style.

Lucy celebrated the milestone with her family at the Campbell River Skydive Centre earlier this month. Her granddaughter Chloe also joined her in the skydiving experience.

Together, Lucy and Chloe both took the plunge from high in the sky with an instructor safely strapped in behind each of them. The rest of their family patiently waited below for them to land.

James Murphy, the instructor who took Lucy for her tandem skydive, said he felt honoured to share the experience with her, as she was the most senior person he has ever taken for a jump.

“She was excited but very relaxed through the whole experience,” he said. “Lucy is living proof that age doesn’t have to limit your experiences.”

In a Facebook post commemorating the event, the skydive centre thanked Lucy and her family for allowing them to share in Lucy’s “special moment.”

“She’s living her best life,” “Lucy is my new hero” and “amazing woman” are just some of the many comments people wrote on the post, congratulating Lucy on her birthday and her life.

Lucy and James after their skydive. (Campbell River Skydive Centre/Contributed to Black Press Media)

Lucy and her granddaughter Chloe. (Campbell River Skydive Centre/Contributed to Black Press Media)

