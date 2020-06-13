PHOTOS: Spring showers bring rainbows on Haida Gwaii

April showers bring May flowers.
This popular old proverb is meant to be a reminder that unpleasant things can bring beauty.
And while beautiful spring foliage has certainly started to sprout on Haida Gwaii since May, the Observer has noticed another upshot of the seasonal weather this month: rainbows.
The multicoloured arcs — a meteorological phenomenon caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets, resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky — have been lighting up the island as well as local social media accounts as we head into summer.
April showers bring May showers, bring June showers, bring rainbows? It just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
Here are some of your photos (and one from us as well):
TGIF! We’re still dreaming of the #doublerainbow our reporter Karissa Gall captured Tuesday night on #HaidaGwaii. 😍 Have you snapped a photo of the mulitcoloured arcs on the island this month? Send them to observer@haidagwaiiobserver.com. 🌈 #rainbow #rainbows #haidagwaii #hellobc #beautifulbritishcolumbia
You cannot have too much of rainbows because they sure stand out. Like this one touching the end of Skyaas island in Haida Gwaii. Rainbows are beautiful reminders that there is always something to look forward to after the rain. #rainbows #haidagwaii #localtourist #writerbites #rainbows #naturephotography
Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.