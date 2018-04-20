Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Saanich Police corralled a pig on the loose on Friday morning in Saanich.

As tweeted, Saanich Pound officers were unavailable, leaving the task to uniformed police officers.

“The pig was on the loose at Cordova Bay Road near Santa Clara Avenue at 645 a.m.,” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “At 7 a.m. the complainant called back saying she was headed for the highway.”

Three officers attended and managed “to put the grab on her” before she could cross the Pat Bay Highway.

She’s since been reunited with her owner.

The agency then tweeted “You can’t make this stuff up,” #saanichlife.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city

Just Posted

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp aims to protect trails, ecosystems with expanded tenure

New tenure boundaries would also allow MMAC to rebuild lakeside dock for campers and general public

The Happy Clam — April 20, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Masset RCMP seek man wanted for assault

Masset police are seeking a man who faces two charges of assault.… Continue reading

Fishing Haida Gwaii: Watching for herring spawn on Haida Gwaii’s west coast

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. We… Continue reading

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Most Read