A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

