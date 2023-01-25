Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Previous story
‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert
Next story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

Just Posted

An angler showing off a rockfish during a trip with Kingfish Westcoast Adventures Ltd., based out of Kitimat, B.C. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida Gwaii named one of the best Canadian fishing destinations

Coastal GasLink has been fined for a third time this year for erosion and sedimentation control violations by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. (Photo courtesy Coastal GasLink)
$213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach near Kitimat

Canfor is closing its Houston sawmill in April, calling the move temporary pending a decision to build a new one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canfor closing its Houston mill in April

Missing man Leon Sinclair is now officially on the RCMP wanted list. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing man now wanted by RCMP