Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

Apples, peaches and other fruit varieties in our orchards are ready for harvest

Fruit is ripening in orchards around British Columbia and fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops.

If you enjoy fruit, see how many of these fruit-themed questions you can answer.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 22 to 28

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man Mark Bell has received the good news Big Pharma corporation Novartis will cover his costs of cancer-related gene therapy. (Photo: Facebook supplied)
Big Pharma comes through for Prince Rupert man with cancer

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

A new agreement announced on Aug. 13 by the Council of the Haida Nation, federal and provincial governments recognizes the intrinsic right of the Haida to the geographical area and the right to self-govern. (Photo: Baneet Braich/ Black Press)
Council of the Haida Nation, Feds and Province sign historic agreement

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours