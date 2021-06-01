Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers played the roles of Wally, June and Theodore “The Beaver” Cleaver on the ABC Television show, Leave It To Beaver. What was the name of June Cleaver’s husband on this show? (ABC Television, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tony Dow, Barbara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers played the roles of Wally, June and Theodore “The Beaver” Cleaver on the ABC Television show, Leave It To Beaver. What was the name of June Cleaver’s husband on this show? (ABC Television, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

It’s the start of June, a month with long, warm, sunny days and the start to the summer season.

The month is referenced in the 1909 song, “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” and the 1903 song, “Shine On Harvest Moon.”

How much do you know about the month of June and its events, famous people named June or other June-related facts? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck.


