Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

How much do you know about factual and fictional space travel?

Last week, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, made a voyage into space.

The quest to reach space has been an ongoing challenge, and the Canadian-born actor’s voyage is one of many pieces in the history of space travel.

How much do you know about factual or fictional space exploration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

