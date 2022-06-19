In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. What was the profession of Young’s father, Scott Young? (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?
To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers
In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.
This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.
In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
ContestsFather's Day
Bart Simpson, at left, is a central character in The Simpsons. What is the name of Bart’s father in this long-running animated show? (FOX/TNS)
Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)