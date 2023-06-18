Darth Vader, Noah Jariet, celebrated May the Fourth in 2023 with his sister Shy-Lynn Jariet roaming around 100 Mile House. In the Star Wars franchise, who was the son of Darth Vader? (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Darth Vader, Noah Jariet, celebrated May the Fourth in 2023 with his sister Shy-Lynn Jariet roaming around 100 Mile House. In the Star Wars franchise, who was the son of Darth Vader? (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Sunday, June 18 is Father’s Day, a day set aside to honour fathers

The third Sunday in June is designated as Father’s Day in Canada.

The day is observed in more than 100 countries around the world as a way of honouring one’s father or a relevant father figure.

In honour of the day, here are a few questions about Father’s Day and famous fathers in fact and fiction. How many of these questions can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFather's Day

 

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Prince William is a father. How many children does he have? (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Prince William is a father. How many children does he have? (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Previous story
Watch Canada’s population surpass 40 million people in real time

Just Posted

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom

Prince Rupert RCMP announced on June 16 that remains of missing 21-year-old Michael Kitchener have been found. Kitchener was last seen Oct. 23, 2021 running along Highway 16. (Photo: supplied)
Human remains found on Mt. Hays in Prince Rupert identified as Michael Kitchener

It will cost more than $35 K to clear and repair the Fourth Ave. public walkway leading to downtown City Operations Manager Richard Pucci told council on June 13, after the path was damaged by storm debris in January and closed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council robs Peter to pay Paul for 4th Ave. walkway repairs