QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Sunday, June 18 is Father’s Day, a day set aside to honour fathers

Darth Vader, Noah Jariet, celebrated May the Fourth in 2023 with his sister Shy-Lynn Jariet roaming around 100 Mile House. In the Star Wars franchise, who was the son of Darth Vader? (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The third Sunday in June is designated as Father’s Day in Canada.

The day is observed in more than 100 countries around the world as a way of honouring one’s father or a relevant father figure.

In honour of the day, here are a few questions about Father’s Day and famous fathers in fact and fiction. How many of these questions can you answer correctly?

Good luck.





