QUIZ: How much do you know about gardens and gardening?

This is the time of year when many people love to watch their gardens grow

In many parts of Canada, people plant gardens in the spring.

For some, gardening is a busy summertime activity, while others prefer to enjoy gardens without doing the work of gardening.

Whether you enjoy planting and watering a garden or spending the day at Victoria’s Butchart Gardens, this is the season for watching plants grow.

How much do you know about gardens and gardening? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Gardens, such as the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, are popular tourist attractions. (Contributed)