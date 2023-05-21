Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Queen Victoria?

The Victoria Day long weekend is named after a legendary British monarch

Monday, May 22 is Victoria Day in Canada.

The long weekend is in honour of Queen Victoria, who reigned during much of the 19th century and was queen when Canada became a country in 1867.

How much do you know about this legendary British monarch? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidaysRoyal family

 

Victoria, B.C. has been named the best small city in Canada by a recent ranking. (Photo by Brandon Godfrey via Wikimedia Commons)

Victoria, B.C. has been named the best small city in Canada by a recent ranking. (Photo by Brandon Godfrey via Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
200 former employees to descend upon Lytton’s Kumsheen resort for 50th anniversary

Just Posted

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel, left, and Doutzen Kroes, help open the first Victoria’s Secret store in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 5, 2011. When was Victoria’s Secret created? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Queen Victoria?

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, 2021 is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Thanks to a $15,000 donation, from the PRPA Community Investment Fund announced on May 17, the interior of Acropolis Manor has been transformed into a bright and colourful environment to assist those with dementia.
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $15,000 to long term care facility