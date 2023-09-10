Eight Grade 11 and 12 students from high schools across the Delta School District participated in the Youth Train in Trades - Auto Service Technician program at Seaquam Secondary. (Delta School District photo)

Eight Grade 11 and 12 students from high schools across the Delta School District participated in the Youth Train in Trades - Auto Service Technician program at Seaquam Secondary. (Delta School District photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

Students are in the classroom for another year

The school year has started and across Canada, students are in the classroom.

School plays an important role in the lives of students and families, and it is an element of popular culture.

How much do you know about school and how it is depicted in movies, music and television.

Put your knowledge of education to the test with these 10 questions. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In celebration of workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolContestsSchools

 

Chief welding instructor at UFV, Sheldon Frank, chats with a group of middle school students from Mission during the Discover Trades & Regional Skills Event at the UFV Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack in 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Chief welding instructor at UFV, Sheldon Frank, chats with a group of middle school students from Mission during the Discover Trades & Regional Skills Event at the UFV Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack in 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Students are in school for the coming year. The school year began in early September and continues until late June. (Black Press file photo)

Students are in school for the coming year. The school year began in early September and continues until late June. (Black Press file photo)

Familiar yellow school buses can be seen on the roads each morning and afternoon during the school year. (Black Press file photo)

Familiar yellow school buses can be seen on the roads each morning and afternoon during the school year. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Nickelback toasts with hater-ade in new rock documentary

Just Posted

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers