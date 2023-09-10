QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

Students are in the classroom for another year

Eight Grade 11 and 12 students from high schools across the Delta School District participated in the Youth Train in Trades - Auto Service Technician program at Seaquam Secondary. (Delta School District photo)

The school year has started and across Canada, students are in the classroom.

School plays an important role in the lives of students and families, and it is an element of popular culture.

How much do you know about school and how it is depicted in movies, music and television.

Put your knowledge of education to the test with these 10 questions. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: In celebration of workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know Barbie and her friends?

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolContestsSchools

Chief welding instructor at UFV, Sheldon Frank, chats with a group of middle school students from Mission during the Discover Trades & Regional Skills Event at the UFV Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack in 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Students are in school for the coming year. The school year began in early September and continues until late June. (Black Press file photo)